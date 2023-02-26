Can Juventus sneak into the top four race after Inter Milan defeat?

Inter Milan has just suffered a 1-0 loss to Bologna, which opens the top-four race again.

After Juventus’ 15 points deductions, the likes of Lazio and AS Roma began to dream about making the top four at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have now had to work their way back from the mid-table and they need a combination of good results from their end and poor runs from other challengers.

Inter has been second in the league over the last few weeks, but their loss to Bologna means anyone can make the top four, as reported by Football Italia.

The report reveals AC Milan and AS Roma are the closest to catching Inter or even overtaking them, but Juve’s chance has also improved.

Juve FC Says

We just need to focus on ourselves and live one game at a time for now instead of putting ourselves under unnecessary pressure to perform.

What we need is wins and we must not continue to check how far behind or close we are to the top four for now.

If we keep winning, the gap between us and that position will close sooner than we know.