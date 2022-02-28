Can Juventus still win this open Scudetto race?

This season’s Italian league title race is proving to be the most unpredictable in a long time.

Juventus started the season poorly and dropped many points to some unfancied teams.

Max Allegri’s side remains predictably inconsistent, but just seven points separate them from the top of the league table with 11 matches to go.

Football Italia insists they still have a chance of winning the league as its leadership keeps changing every other match day.

Juve remains one of the best clubs in the competition and bolstered its squad with Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in the last transfer window.

Their performances have improved in the last few weeks and that of those above them have been consistently bad.

Napoli currently top the standings with 57 points, but Milan is on the same points as them in the second position, while Inter Milan is 3rd on 55 points, with a game in hand.

It has been a thrilling race so far and changes could still happen before this season eventually ends.

Juve FC Says

Juve didn’t start this season well and we still have work to do to earn a spot inside the top four.

Targeting the league title with the remaining matches will put our players under pressure and it is probably best that we remain focused on winning one game at a time and finishing inside the top four.