Juventus has just been docked 15 points in the league, which effectively ends their bid to win the Serie A title this season.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league crowns before 2021 and ended the last campaign without a single trophy, which shows they are in decline.

This 15 points deduction means Max Allegri’s men can forget about winning the league, but can they make the top four?

There are over 50 more points to play for this season, but Juve has to be almost perfect to earn that many before it ends.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals it will be disastrous if the Bianconeri does not make the Champions League places because they have made around 70m euros in the last few seasons from Europe’s biggest club competition.

Juve FC Says

Qualifying for the Champions League is a must for a club like Juve and losing 15 points is a major setback for the Bianconeri.

However, the club has maintained its innocence and will appeal the decision to get it overturned. Hopefully, that will happen because losing 15 points could make the team end the campaign in mid-table.

Our players must now work on starting another winning run as they did before the defeat to Napoli.