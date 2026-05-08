Juventus’ failure to win their last two matches means they now have to work extremely hard to secure a place in Serie A’s top four after AS Roma closed the gap to just one point.

It means Juve must win all their remaining league matches to ensure Roma do not overtake them for fourth place in the table.

The men in black and white have the players capable of winning any match, and the football betting odds reflect that belief, but now is the time for them to deliver results. They must continue winning between now and the end of the season.

Juve view themselves as the strongest side among the teams battling for a top-four place, and they even hope to finish inside the top three as they chase AC Milan’s position in the standings.

However, they must prove it on the pitch, and there are three more matches left for them to win to secure their place in the biggest club competition in the world.

Lecce vs Juventus

Lecce are in serious relegation trouble, and this is exactly the type of side capable of hurting Juventus, as we recently saw with Hellas Verona.

Lecce need to remain in the top flight, so they will be prepared to fight for every ball to avoid defeat, and they will also have home advantage, which makes the task even more difficult for Juventus.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three matches and cannot afford to lose this one, meaning Juve will need to perform at their highest level to secure victory.

Juventus vs Fiorentina

Fiorentina have been a difficult opponent for Juve in recent seasons, and they possess several former Bianconeri players who always enjoy proving a point when the two clubs meet.

Juventus continue to push for victories, and this will be their final home fixture of the season, so they will expect to win, even though their display against Verona showed they cannot simply be trusted to get the job done comfortably.

Torino vs Juventus

The Bianconeri finish their campaign with this derby fixture as they attempt to ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

If they still need a result in this match to confirm their place, they could face a very difficult afternoon.

Torino may be comfortably positioned in mid-table, but they value derby bragging rights immensely and will not make things easy for Juventus in front of their own supporters.