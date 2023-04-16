Can Leandro Paredes break the curse against Sassuolo?

Aside from lifting the coveted World Cup trophy in Qatar, it has been an immensely disappointing campaign for Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine completed a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus at the end of August, but he just hasn’t been able to prove his worth in Turin.

The 28-year-old lost his starting berth to Manuel Locatelli, and even his young compatriot Enzo Barrenechea has overtaken him in the pecking order in February.

To make matters worse, the midfielder had a heated argument with Juventus manager Max Allegri in the locker room on Monday.

Nevertheless, the former Empoli and Roma man should make his return to the starting formation when the Bianconeri take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium this evening.

As ilBianconero explains, Paredes will be looking to make the best out of the opportunity and shatter his personal curse.

The source notes that Juventus often lost matches in with the Argentine in the starting formation. This includes three out of four Champions League outings, with the only exception being the home win over Maccabi Haifa.

On the domestic level, the Bianconeri were embarrassed twice by Monza with Paredes outclassed by Nicolò Rovella.

Juve FC say

At this point, even a good performance against Sassuolo would be too little too late to salvage the player’s stint in Turin, as Juventus have already made up their mind, and they have no intention of maintaining his services permanently.

Nevertheless, a decent display would surely lift Paredes’ morale and re-establish him as a viable option for upcoming matches.