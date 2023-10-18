Fabio Miretti has been struggling to meet the expectations since his promotion to the Juventus first team.

Although the youngster has received support from Max Allegri, who moved him from the U19 team to the first team, fans believe he should have developed further by now.

Due to the competition for a starting spot, Miretti has found it challenging to log as many minutes as he would have preferred.

However, with the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, an opportunity has arisen for him to play a more prominent role in the first team.

A report on Il Bianconero indicates that the midfielder is poised to receive more opportunities, and this is his moment to prove himself.

Juventus is expected to be active in the transfer market during the January window, and Miretti’s performance could influence the club’s decisions.

If he performs well, he might secure his place in the team, regardless of new signings, and his form could also impact the type of players the club pursues.

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been experiencing a dip in form recently and hasn’t progressed as anticipated when he was first promoted.

Nonetheless, the young player still has plenty of time ahead of him, and we hope that he will seize his opportunity when he gets an extended run in the team once more.