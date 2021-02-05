“Can play until he’s 40.” Fitness coach has his say on Ronaldo’s career

Giovanni Mauri worked as a fitness coach with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and he can give a first-hand account of what the Juve striker’s fitness is like.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri in 2018 and has continued to shine for the club despite already turning 36.

He has scored 4 goals in 4 Champions League matches and 15 goals in 16 Serie A games this season already.

At this rate, it doesn’t seem like his career will end soon, and Mauri agrees, even adding that he is part of a select group of players who could play the game until they turn 40.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 39, and he is still going strong at AC Milan where he has scored 12 league goals from 10 matches this season.

Mauri was speaking about Ronaldo after the attacker turned 36 and claimed that he is still following the fitness method that they proposed to him when he was at Madrid, which has helped him to keep playing at the highest level.

“When he arrived in Italy, I said he is a player out of the norm,” he said via Football Italia.

“He’s settled in and he continues scoring. He is following the method we proposed him in Madrid where rest is a fundamental part of the training.

“Rest doesn’t only mean to sleep. It’s not passive, but it’s made of specific exercises that aim to reach muscular, mental and articular wellness.”

How long can Ronaldo play for?

“I’ve worked with many footballers on their forties, from [Paolo] Maldini to [Alessandro] Costacurta. When I was at PSG I was sure [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic would have played until 40-year-old. They are all athletes with great flexibility despite their strength.

“Ibra has got a dancer’s mobility despite a weight of almost 100 kg.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is part of this category and can play until he’s 40.”