Can Pogba put on a show in front of Mourinho today?

When Juventus faces AS Roma today, Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri will be engaged in a tactical battle to determine which of them is better.

However, that will not be the only reunion we will see, as the game also brings Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho back together.

The manager and midfielder fell out when they worked together at Manchester United, with Mourinho eventually getting sacked in 2018.

The Portuguese manager had made Pogba one of the most expensive players of all time when he signed the midfielder in 2016.

But they fell out and he stripped Pogba of his captaincy at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

Football Italia reports that Pogba is likely to join today’s game from the bench and he will be reunited with his former manager.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has just returned from injury and we do not expect him to want to prove a point against his former manager.

Instead, he should be focused on helping us win the game and if his introduction would be a distraction, then the manager should leave him on the bench.

The Frenchman is expected to be a key man for us in this second half of the season, but we have to be patient with the World Cup winner and not rush him back to the pitch.