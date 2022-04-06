Can Roma catch Juventus on the league table? Mario Sconcerti has his say

Juventus’ loss to Inter Milan means they are now out of the title race and need to work hard to secure a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri have made a lot of progress this season, considering how badly they started the campaign.

However, there is still work to be done if they seriously want to finish this season inside the top four and now is not the time to rest.

Max Allegri’s men are currently 4th on the league table, with 5 points separating them from in-form AS Roma who is 5th.

The Giallorossi is making a late charge towards a top-four finish and they have Juventus in their sights now.

However, the Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, doesn’t think they have what it takes to topple the Bianconeri before the campaign ends.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Five points from Juve don’t seem easy to take. When you get to this point in the championship, more than your qualities count. the adversary’s deficiencies. I honestly don’t think so, then it can be … I see it very far away.”

Juve FC Says

With seven games to go, anything can happen, so we need to keep winning games.

The goal is to finish this season as high as possible, so we should look up and get as many victories as we can.

If we keep fetching three points, we don’t have to worry about the clubs below us, but we might have a problem if we start dropping some.