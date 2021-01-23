Can Ronaldo break Sivori’s record at Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a career out of breaking records. From astonishing number of goals scored, to a cabinet full of trophies and record transfer fees, the Portuguese legend never sets limits for his ambitions.

After scoring his 760th career goal in the Italian Super Cup triumph against Napoli, the former Real Madrid star is considered by many observers as the most prolific goal-scorer in the sport’s history.

However, these stats have been questioned by some of his rivals for the great honor, including Brazilian legends Pele and Romario who both claim to have scored more than 1000 goals during their respective illustrious careers (CNN).

With that debate aside, Ronaldo can set another record, which would be much more proven and less controversial.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus legend Omar Sivori currently holds the record as the fastest player to score 100 goals in the famous black and white jersey, as it took him only 124 matches in order to reach triple digits.

So where does CR7 stand in the equation?

The 35-year-old has so far scored 85 goals for the Old Lady, in 109 appearances, which means that in order to reach the Argentine’s record, he’d need to score 15 goals in the next 15 matches.

Although these numbers seem a little tough to achieve, one can never say never with the former Manchester United star who has been on a great goal-scoring run this season, averaging a goal per match during the current season.

So keep an eye on the Portuguese winger as he might just surprise you with yet another achievement, which surely won’t be the last of his legendary career.