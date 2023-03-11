Can the Europa League Offer Some Form of Solace for Juve This Season?

With Juventus well and truly out of Serie A title contention – and perhaps even the Champions League qualification discussion – this year’s run in the UEFA Europa League could be the shining light for the Old Lady this term. After overcoming French Ligue 1 side Nantes in the last 32, a clash with German Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg awaits in the last 16.

Freiburg are one of the success stories of the Bundesliga of late. With well over half a season elapsed, Freiburg remain just five points adrift of title favourites Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The growing competition at the top end of the Bundesliga, including the likes of Union Berlin and RB Leipzig, is one of the main reasons why Germany’s top flight remains one of the top seven most popular football betting markets, alongside Serie A and La Liga.

However, on paper, Juve are the second best team in Italy this season. Before factoring in the Old Lady’s recent 15-point deduction, which the club is appealing, Massimiliano Allegri’s men would be on 50 points. Although this would still leave them another 15 points short of table-toppers Napoli, they would still be three points clear of both Milan sides.

Nevertheless, the reality of the points deduction means Juve are seventh after their opening 24 games, ten points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Even with the return to fitness of mercurial midfielder, Paul Pogba, it still feels a tall order for Juventus to fight their way back into top four contention. With that in mind, only lifting the Europa League this season would be enough to secure a Champions League spot.

There’s no doubt that Juve will be the favourites to overcome Freiburg on paper, but there are plenty of hurdles likely to be in the way should they make it to the quarter finals and beyond. Below, we look at the other serious contenders for the UEFA Europa League trophy this season.

Manchester United

United are a team with fresh direction under new head coach Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax boss has galvanised the troops and shown real leadership to wrestle control of the dressing room, which involved the release of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose off-field sway was having a negative impact throughout the club. After landing their first trophy in six years in the shape of the Carabao Cup, ten Hag will be thirsty for more, and the Europa League presents a great chance this term.

Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal are also still knocking on the door of the Europa League. It may be a surprise to find that the Gunners are a longer price to win the competition than United, but when you consider Mikel Arteta’s men are battling to win their first Premier League title since 2004, it’s possible they may take their eyes off the ball in Europe. On paper, they have the talent to go deep into the quarter-finals and beyond, but Arteta may decide to focus on the Premier League at all costs.

Union Berlin

Although SC Freiburg has impressed everyone in German football this season, undoubtedly the biggest surprise package of all in the 2022/23 Bundesliga is Union Berlin. They stunned everyone to overcome Ajax over two legs in the last 32, with Urs Fischer once again masterminding success against the odds. Die Eisernen are just three points behind Bayern and Dortmund domestically and they seem to have the character within their squad to battle on multiple fronts.

Sevilla

Sevilla are a perennial success in the Europa League. The Andalucian club is having a dismal season in La Liga by their standards, languishing in 14th spot, some 17 points behind the Champions League qualification places after 23 games. Nevertheless, there’s something about this competition that gets their juices flowing. They’ve won the Europa League no less than six times, more than any other club in Europe. Their last success came in 2019/20, but all six of their trophies have come since 2006.

Although the likes of Pogba would rather be plying their trade in the Champions League than the Europa League, Allegri will look to use the feeling of being hard done by as fuel to supercharge a Europa League trophy bid and guarantee a place in the 2023/24 Champions League – regardless of how hard the FIGC tries to thwart them.