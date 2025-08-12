Juventus are in transition again, but this summer feels different. Igor Tudor has had time to take stock, INEOS‑style restructuring whispers linger around Turin, and fans expect more than incremental progress in 2025/26.

With new arrivals, big names staying put, and others on the brink of exits, this could be the summer that determines whether Juventus can finally close the gap on Inter and return to Serie A dominance.

The Summer So Far: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Juventus have been busy reshaping the squad – but not always in obvious ways.

Jonathan David officially signed from Lille on a long‑term deal in early July , bringing clinical finishing and much‑needed movement up front. David’s arrival suggests Tudor wants a more mobile option, someone who can combine with wide players and midfielders, not just stand as a traditional No. 9.

Federico Gatti is going nowhere. Juve made it clear the rugged center‑back won’t be sold this summer , despite tentative Premier League interest.

Timothy Weah ’s camp is frustrated. His agent recently criticized Juve’s sporting direction , warning that lack of clarity on Weah’s role might push him to consider options elsewhere.

Meanwhile, transfer whispers keep swirling:

Randal Kolo Muani remains linked, with talks reportedly ongoing with PSG about a creative deal.

Jadon Sancho is on the radar – again. The Manchester United winger is open to a move, but the fee could be a sticking point.

This is a window of intent – but also one where Juventus are treading carefully.

Tudor’s Tactical Vision

Igor Tudor isn’t just patching holes – he’s reshaping Juventus’ identity.

His 3‑4‑2‑1 system relies on three center‑backs, aggressive wingbacks, and two creative attackers floating behind a striker. It’s a shape that requires specific personnel:

Wide players with the lungs to overlap and recover.

Center‑backs who can pass – not just defend.

A forward line that combines pressing with clinical finishing.

Jonathan David fits the plan. Kolo Muani would fit it even better. Sancho would bring width and unpredictability.

But there’s a catch: the squad isn’t complete yet. Reports suggest Juve still want one more forward, another creative midfielder, and perhaps depth at wingback before the mercato closes.

The Fixtures That Could Set the Tone

Juventus won’t have much time to settle in – August and September bring huge tests:

Roma at home: Tudor’s first major tactical test against another top‑four rival.

Inter away: The benchmark. Any chance of a title push depends on performing here.

Champions League group stage matches: Juve can’t just “show up.” They need to show they belong.

Early stumbles could derail confidence. Early wins could transform the season.

What Would Count as Success?

For Juventus, “success” isn’t simple.

A top‑four finish is the minimum.

A title challenge is the goal.

A Champions League run would signal real progress.

If Tudor can turn his tactical vision into performances, if the new signings bed in, and if Juventus stop losing points in games they should dominate, this could be the year the bianconeri finally step out of Inter’s shadow.

The Bottom Line

The pieces are coming together for Juventus. Jonathan David’s arrival is a start. Kolo Muani, Sancho, or another major signing could be the missing spark.

Igor Tudor has the blueprint. Now he needs the club to give him the bricks – and the time – to build something lasting.

For the fans? Whether you’re in Turin or Tokyo, this is the season to watch. And if you’re abroad, don’t let a stream blackout stop you – one VPN connection, and you’re back at the Allianz, virtually.