Jonathan David has taken centre stage at Juventus in recent weeks, attracting attention for contrasting reasons across his last two appearances. The Canadian striker experienced a difficult moment when he missed a penalty that could have helped the Bianconeri secure a win against Lecce. However, he responded in the best possible way by playing a decisive role in the following match.

Responding strongly to early setbacks

Luciano Spalletti retained faith in David by starting him in the subsequent fixture against Sassuolo. The decision was rewarded as the striker scored a goal and provided an assist, helping Juventus return to winning ways. His performance offered a clear reminder of his quality and his ability to influence matches even after disappointment.

Juventus remain confident that David will succeed as their leading striker after adding him to the squad in the summer. While his adaptation period has included some challenges, there are growing signs that he is beginning to meet expectations. His recent displays suggest he is settling into the tactical and physical demands placed on him by Spalletti and developing strong connections with his teammates.

The atmosphere around the Allianz Stadium reflects the belief that David’s form will continue to improve as he gains confidence and consistency. His contribution against Sassuolo has been viewed internally as an important step in establishing himself as a reliable attacking presence for the team.

Marsch is confident in David’s mentality

David’s ability to recover from the missed penalty has not surprised those who know him well. His national team manager, Jesse Marsch, is fully aware of the striker’s mentality and character, having worked closely with him over time. Marsch has now explained why he always expected a positive response from the forward.

Speaking as quoted by Calciomercato, Marsch said, “I know Jonathan well and I wasn’t worried after the missed penalty against Lecce and the many controversies: it happens to everyone. I saw him live in Pisa and we talk often: I was sure the goal would come soon . I wasn’t even surprised by the beautiful embrace from his teammates and Spalletti after his goal the other night.”

Those comments highlight the trust surrounding David and underline the belief that he has the resilience required to succeed at Juventus. As he continues to adapt, his recent performances suggest he is moving in the right direction.