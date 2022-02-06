Cannavaro admits Juventus is stronger now, but can they win the league?

Fabio Cannavaro has discussed this Serie A title race after Juventus added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad.

The Bianconeri struggled in the first half of the campaign, and scoring goals were the big issue they had.

They have sorted that problem out by adding the Serbian striker and Denis Zakaria to Max Allegri’s squad.

We expect these players to help the club improve its performance in the second half of the season.

Former defender, Cannavaro admits the Bianconeri made some really good signings last month and is a stronger team now.

However, he doubts if they can recover all the points the clubs above them have to win the league.

He Gazzetta Delo Sport via Il Bianconero: “Surely with the purchases on the market in January the team has strengthened a lot. I believe that Allegri’s group can now maintain an average Scudetto, but it will be hard to recover all the points of disadvantage to as many as four teams that precede them.

“The Bianconeri can, however, to become referees of the Scudetto. In the sense that Napoli and Milan have already faced their rivals in the return leg, drawing. While Inter will have to go to Turin in April and will face a stronger Juventus and that will not be able to concede anything to center the Champions zone.”

Juve FC Says

Winning this season’s league title would be a very nice surprise to even some Juventus fans because we have been poor in the campaign.

This second half will be much better, but finishing inside the top four remains the goal.

If Vlahovic and Zakaria do not take too much time to settle at the club, we could finish in the top two, but winning the league would be hard to achieve.