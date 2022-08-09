Fabio Cannavaro
Cannavaro downplays Juventus struggles in preseason

August 9, 2022 - 10:30 am

Fabio Cannavaro has played down Juventus’ poor form in preseason.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign badly, and we expect them to do better in this one.

However, they lost some key players in the transfer window and have added some new men to their squad.

But the matches they have played in preparation for the new campaign have not inspired confidence.

This makes some fans panic that they will underperform again, but World Cup winner, Cannavaro, insists preseason form doesn’t always count, and things could change when three points are involved.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The friendlies in the summer count for little. Maybe there was an excessive workload before, and we don’t know. These games must always be taken with a grain of salt, when there are three points then things change.”

Juve FC Says

Considering how badly we were last season, it is understandable that fans are worried about the new one.

However, judging how we will perform in the year by what we have seen from our players now is not the best idea.

When the campaign starts properly, most of them will raise the level of their performance, and that will help us to win more matches.

1 Comment

    Reply Dennis August 9, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Allegri needs to raise his own level of performance! Most of these players under perform because of his tactics and approach to games. Also Juve still need to do some serious business in the transfer window. The left back position is a serious weak link in the defence. Am sure those at the helms of afair are aware of this and other positions that needs to be strengthened. The earlier they act the better.

