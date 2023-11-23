Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has provided a preview of the upcoming Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend, acknowledging that the game is likely to be accompanied by some controversy.

Despite being perceived as less equipped in terms of squad size and quality, Juventus has closely trailed Inter in the league standings. The black and white side will be highly motivated to secure a victory in this match, as it would propel them to the top of the league.

On the other hand, Inter will be equally determined to win, aiming to widen the gap between them and Juventus and solidify their position at the summit of the league table.

Speaking ahead of the match, Cannavaro said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Inter are certainly well-equipped and aware of their capabilities. They both have practical coaches who know Italian football inside out, but this is the kind of fixture that always has controversy around it.”

Juve FC Says

We and Inter are the two top clubs in the league, so there is so much to play for whenever we meet.

This creates an unpredictable atmosphere, which makes room for controversy.

But most of the players from both clubs know this and will expect their opponents to use every trick in the book to try and win.

We won both league games last season and we can repeat that this term, starting with this fixture.