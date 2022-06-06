Former Juventus defender, Fabio Cannavaro, insists that Paul Pogba of the last few seasons is of no use to Juve and he should only join the Bianconeri if his performances will get better.

The midfielder has run down his contract at Manchester United and he is now set to join another club on a free transfer.

The World Cup winner is on the radar of several top teams, but Juve remains hopeful that he will re-join them.

They are in talks with his entourage, but Pogba’s performances in club football have been poor since he left Juve for United.

It became worse in the last few campaigns, but he undeniably has the talent to do much better than he is doing now, and Cannavaro believes he must be in his best element to help Juve.

The 2006 World Cup winner said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Pogba to Juve? I hope to see the real Paul again, the one from the first Juventus experience. He has to find the reasons. The midfielder of recent seasons is of no use to Juventus or France.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba remains one of the finest players we can add to our squad as he leaves United and he did well while with us between 2012 and 2016.

He probably just needs a change of environment to become much better and a return to a ground where he achieved much success should help him.