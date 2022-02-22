Cannavaro impressed by how De Ligt is developing at Juventus

Fabio Cannavaro likes the player Matthijs de Ligt is becoming at Juventus.

The Dutchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019 after helping Ajax to deliver some fine performances in the Champions League.

The defender has remained an important member of their first team since then.

Because he plays so much and also has an outstanding personality, it is easy to forget that he is actually still just 22.

That means there is so much room for development in him, yet he has done more than enough to impress World Cup winner, Cannavaro.

The former Juventus and Italy star said of the Barcelona target via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Dutchman knows how to defend on the open field, he is not afraid of anything and has recently been growing Very. Serie A is tactical and difficult, movements change, ways of being on the pitch … Then he knows how to be decisive even in attack on high set pieces, just like Villarreal’s Raul Albiol. Together they would make an excellent couple, but the class of ’99 is more physical and instinctive … In short, he is very strong.”

Juve FC Says

We hit the lottery when we signed De Ligt and he is one player that we need to keep at the club.

It would be hard, but he could be a future captain if he remains for the next few seasons.

De Ligt has shown a great commitment to becoming better, and it would be sad to lose him.

However, cashing in on him might be the best thing to do in the summer if he will not extend his deal at the club.