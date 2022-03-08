Cannavaro insists Juventus cannot be ruled out of unpredictable title race

Fabio Cannavaro has maintained that Juventus is one of the clubs that can win Serie A this season.

Juve started the season poorly, but they are now getting close to the top of the league table in this second half.

Their immediate goal remains to make the top four at the end of the campaign, but Max Allegri’s men are not consistent enough to think about winning the league title.

Some fans and pundits have ruled them out of the running for the title, but Juve is the biggest club in Italy and can win titles every season.

They added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window, and his arrival means they have a guarantee of scoring more goals.

Former Bianconeri star, Cannavaro insists the title race is far from over and could reach the last weekend of the league season, and Juventus remains in it.

He said via Calciomercato: “Given the evolution of Juventus, it would be a huge mistake to consider Allegri irremediably excluded from the fight; and Napoli, who lost the other day, remain in the running. It’s a four-way challenge, we will have fun until the last one day or maybe just before.”

Juve FC Says

Cannavaro played in a very strong Juventus team, and he has also watched them dominate in Serie A in the last few seasons.

The World Cup winner is sending an important warning to the other clubs because Juve will win the title again if they keep slipping up.