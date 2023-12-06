Fabio Cannavaro has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ chances of winning the league as they continue to challenge Inter Milan for the title. Despite being considered the second-best club in Serie A this season, Juventus is in contention for the league title.

The Bianconeri’s performance has led many to believe in their potential to secure the title, though sceptics remain. Juventus is focused on securing a top-four finish by the end of the season.

Acknowledging Inter Milan as the most formidable team in the league, Cannavaro highlights their recent strong performances. Despite Juventus managing to hold Inter to a 1-1 draw in their encounter, Cannavaro believes that Inter Milan still holds the top spot in Serie A. However, he also recognises Juventus’s competitiveness, stating that they are not far behind the league leaders.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They were good at believing in young people and I think they will be able to play it to the end: Inter is the most equipped and also demonstrated it on Sunday in Naples, but Juve is the one who is doing best by holding on to the top and never giving up.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a very good time in the league this season, and we look mentally prepared for a long title challenge.

But this is just the first half of the term and time will tell if we are ready to compete.