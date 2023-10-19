Former Juventus defender Fabio Cannavaro has weighed in on the rumours surrounding Khephren Thuram’s potential move to the Bianconeri and other Serie A clubs, asserting that the midfielder is prepared for the competition.

Juventus has been closely monitoring the younger son of Lilian Thuram over the past few months and remains a strong contender to acquire him for their squad.

The club could even secure his transfer in the January transfer window, given the absence of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba. With the urgent need for new midfielders, it is likely that Juventus will be active in the transfer market in the coming months.

Cannavaro has now assured them that Thuram is ready for the Italian top flight, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Khéphren Thuram can play in any Italian team, if I were a Serie A club I would take him immediately. It would be useful for everyone.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram’s ability to draw the interest of Europe’s elite clubs is a clear testament to his talent. Bringing him into our squad would undoubtedly bolster our team, and it’s crucial that we move swiftly to secure his signature and not lose him to other interested parties.

We anticipate that Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on the deal, unless we have other players higher on our list of priorities in the transfer market.