Cannavaro insists the Napoli-Juventus match will not be a decisive game

Fabio Cannavaro has followed the Serie A title race closely this season and believes there is still a lot more to play for and the weekend game between Juventus and Napoli will not be a decisive fixture.

Juve is seven points behind Napoli now and could close the gap to four points with a victory in that game, which seems possible, considering the Bianconeri have won eight consecutive games with clean sheets.

The Partenopei has the firepower to break the Bianconeri down and end their winning run, but Max Allegri is an experienced manager who can also mastermind a victory for his side.

Cannavaro expects an exciting game, but he does not believe it is a significant game in the title race.

The former defender said via Tuttojuve:

“Naples or Juve for the championship but the challenge of Maradona is not yet decisive.

“The challenge of “ Maradona ” will be very important but not decisive.”

Juve FC Says

There are still many more points to play for this term and Cannavaro is right. We cannot overestimate the importance of this game.

However, that does not mean we should be complacent because it will be difficult to catch the Partenopei if we lose and they go ten points ahead of us on the league table.