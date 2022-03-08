Cannavaro names the Juve player he reckons is key in the title race

Fabio Cannavaro has named Dusan Vlahovic as the key man in the current Juventus squad who can help them land the league title.

The World Cup winner remains convinced Juve could still win the title this season even though several clubs are above them on the league table.

It takes a team to win matches and to climb up on the league table.

However, there are some players whose individual skills and talents can make the difference for their team.

We can place Vlahovic in that category considering that the former Fiorentina man can single-handedly win games for the club with his goals.

Former Juve star, Cannavaro, names him as one of the players who will make a difference in the title race.

He said via Football Italia: “Milan have Olivier Giroud who has scored decisive goals and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will soon return to action. Nobody else has a player like him. Inter have more than one, Napoli have Victor Osimhen and Juventus have signed an incredible striker in Dusan Vlahovic.

“He can hold the ball and is very determined when he attacks the space, centrally or on the wings. He looked a bit tired lately, but he has played many games, at his age, it’s easier to recover.”

Juve FC Says

We signed Vlahovic to rescue our season, and that says a lot about the Serbian striker.

He had been amazing while playing for Fiorentina and he has continued to score at Juve.

If there is a player that will spearhead our surge towards the top of the league table, it could be him.