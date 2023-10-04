Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has provided his insights on the clubs he believes are strong contenders to win Serie A this season, suggesting that they have a better chance than Juventus.

Over the past two seasons, Juventus has encountered challenges in their pursuit of the Serie A title, with other rival clubs enjoying more success. AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli have all claimed the league title since Juventus last won it in 2020.

While some fans have considered Juventus favourites due to their absence from European competitions and the quality of their players, Cannavaro believes they are currently trailing significantly behind their competitors in the race for the championship.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus has accustomed its fans to always aspire to the maximum and Juventus in recent years is different. They are struggling a lot. It is definitely not the team we are used to seeing. Getting back into the top four can be okay but you have to be lucky not to have any injuries , you must be lucky enough that everything goes well for you. Today, compared to Inter, Milan and Napoli, Juve is still behind.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league is not easy, but Juve has an experienced manager who has been a champion in the country on six occasions.

This means they have a huge advantage, but the Old Lady needs players who can deliver on the manager’s system.

If Max Allegri cannot get the best from his players, his team will struggle to meet expectations again.