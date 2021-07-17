Cannavaro: “Pirlo expected to be confirmed at Juventus”

In 2006, Fabio Cannavaro was the main man when Italy lifted the World Cup in Germany. The defender captained Marcello Lippi’s team towards glory, earning the nickname “the Berlin wall”, and later won the Ballon d’Or for his efforts.

The former Juventus, Inter and Real Madrid defender is currently coaching Chinese club, Guangzhou Evergrande, but he enjoyed seeing his old Bianconeri teammate, Giorgio Chiellini, lifting the Euro 2020 trophy.

“I was very happy to see that it was Chiellini who lifted a new cup after me, because in 2006, in Berlin, Giorgio was in the stands to watch our final. And then I also played with him and I have so much respect for him,” said Cannavaro in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

The former Azzurri captain praised the performances of Gianluigi Donnarumma, believing that Italian clubs missed out on a major opportunity by allowing the young goalkeeper to join Paris Saint Germain as a free agent.

“I’m amazed that before Euro 2020 there were those who considered Gigio to be a good but normal goalkeeper. There is nothing normal about him. He possesses unique nerves for someone who is just 22 years old.

“Italian clubs will regret letting him go because he will be the best goalkeeper for the next 10 to 15 years. At least we will enjoy him with the national team.

Cannavaro also gave his output on who should win the Ballon d’or this year, as well as discussing Juventus related matters such as Manuel Locattelli and Matthijs de Ligt.

“I’d give the Ballon d’Or to Messi. Leo is the absolute number one and has been the protagonist of a stratospheric Copa America.

“I would tell de Ligt to stay calm and keep working. They tell me he is a great professional. He has only been a little unlucky in the last period. He is young, sometimes people forget this fact, and I myself at a more mature age struggled at the beginning at Real Madrid.

“Trust me, De Ligt is in the right place and will become one of the best in the world. With age you gain confidence.

“At Sassuolo, Locatelli made the difference, and is growing with the national team. He is a complete player and and Italian. if Juve take him, it wouldn’t be the wrong call.

Finally, the Napoli native said that his former teammate, Andrea Pirlo, was expected to be confirmed by Juventus for the upcoming season.

“Andrea expected to be confirmed at Juventus and he deserved it. In his first year on the bench he won two trophies and eventually qualified for the Champions League. Allegri on the other hand is a winning coach, a guarantee for the club.”