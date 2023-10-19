Former Juventus defender Fabio Cannavaro has shed light on how his former club, Tianjin Quanjian, managed to secure the signing of Axel Witsel in 2017, even though Juventus was also interested in the Belgian midfielder.

At the time, Witsel was one of the top players in Europe, playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Juventus aimed to bring him to their squad. However, Witsel opted for the financial incentives offered in China and joined Tianjin Quanjian, with Cannavaro serving as their manager.

This transfer decision was a surprising one for many fans, as Juventus is considered a dream destination for most footballers. Witsel later returned to European football.

Cannavaro has now shared more details on how they managed to secure Witsel’s signature over Juventus, shedding light on the intriguing transfer saga.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yes, the plan was to have his contract with Zenit expire and then move to Juventus. But we signed him first.”

Juve FC Says

In today’s football landscape, it’s true that many players prioritise the club or competition that offers them the most substantial financial package. While some eventually return to Europe, for many, the primary focus is on securing the income they desire.

It’s worth noting that clubs continue to thrive, even when they miss out on the signings of high-profile players. As mentioned, Juventus has gone on to sign and field talented players, achieving success in winning the league for three more seasons, even after Axel Witsel chose a different path.