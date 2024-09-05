Fabio Cannavaro admitted he was surprised to see Federico Chiesa leave Juventus for Liverpool.

Chiesa had been considered one of Serie A’s top players, at least on paper, but Juventus grew frustrated with his constant injuries and inconsistent form, ultimately deciding it was time to part ways.

In the recent transfer window, Juventus was focused on strengthening their squad and offloading unwanted players, and Chiesa was among those who left the Turin club.

For those closely following Juventus, his departure was not entirely unexpected. His lack of productivity and ongoing contract issues had become a significant distraction.

The Bianconeri have since moved on, adding at least two new wingers to replace Chiesa.

Despite understanding Juve’s decision, Cannavaro still expressed surprise at seeing the Euro 2020 winner leave, though he acknowledged that Juventus had a strong transfer window overall.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juventus had a great transfer window, but I didn’t expect Chiesa to Liverpool. However, after the enthusiasm of the first few days, Motta must introduce the new big players. Otherwise, it will be tough.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s time on our books was up, and it didn’t make sense for us to keep him, so selling him to Liverpool remains the right thing to do.