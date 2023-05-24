Fabio Cannavaro
Cannavaro says Juventus should have been punished at the end of the season

May 24, 2023 - 8:00 am

Fabio Cannavaro insists it does not make sense for Juventus to be punished with a point deduction during the campaign.

The Bianconeri were hit with a ten-point deduction on appeal on Monday after they had an initial 15-point penalty overturned.

The latest verdict was read out a few minutes before the Black and White played against Empoli and it seemed to have affected their morale as they were beaten heavily by the Blues.

Juve has had a tough season and Cannavaro agrees that anyone who breaks the rules must be punished, but it is better the punishment comes at the end of the term, not during the campaign.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Having to play when a few minutes earlier such news arrived is certainly not easy, it is right that those who make mistakes pay but the punishments must be bestowed when the championship is over, not with the season still going on”.

Juve FC Says

Punishing us just before a game is cruel and the players have to play with the consciousness of already losing ten points this late in the campaign.

It is tough and we hope the board succeeds when they appeal the decision because the players have worked hard to earn these points.

