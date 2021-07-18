Cannavaro sends Chiellini and Bonucci warning to Juventus

Fabio Cannavaro has warned Juventus that Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci won’t play forever and they aren’t getting any younger.

Both defenders have been the Juve chief men at the back over the last decade.

They have helped the Bianconeri to enjoy considerable success in that time and remain important players. Both defenders also helped Italy end their wait for an international trophy by winning Euro 2020.

The pair return to the club after their holidays and are expected to form an important part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for this season and in the future.

Cannavaro was speaking on Juventus’ defence recently and insisted that at 36 and 34 years old, both players are certainly heading towards the end of their careers and they are not eternal.

He then suggested that their minutes are managed so that their time at the top can be prolonged.

He also spoke about Matthijs de Ligt and encouraged him to be patient because he would become a top defender at the club.

The 2006 World Cup winner told Tuttosport via Calciomercato: “Giorgio and Leo were very good. But Chiellini is 36 and Bonucci 34. They cannot be eternal. It is valid for Italy and also for Juventus.

“If the Juventus club manages Chiellini and Bonucci well, saving them several matches, they will still be an added value. Otherwise the risks will be greater.”

On De Ligt, he added: “If I were with him for a coffee I would tell him to stay calm and keep working. A little bit what he is doing: they tell me he is a great professional.

“De Ligt has considerable means. He is young. Trust me: he is in the right place and will become one of the best defenders in the world.”