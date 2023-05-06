Cannavaro tips Juventus to challenge for the league title next season

Fabio Cannavaro has discussed how the Italian top flight will be next season and insists he expects Napoli to struggle to retain the crown.

Napoli has become the fourth team in as many seasons to win the Italian league as clubs knock Juventus off their perch.

Juve had won the previous nine titles before losing it in 2021 to Inter Milan and no club has retained the crown since then.

It makes the Italian top flight one of the most competitive in European football and Cannavaro believes there will likely be a new winner next season.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“I was fourteen years old at the first championship, seventeen at the second. I would also have liked to win one here as a protagonist but I will enjoy it as a fan.

“It will not be easy to repeat but here they know about football and will know what to do if action is needed. Juventus, Milan and Inter will not have the difficulties of this last season, but Napoli is ahead: it has young talents, with very considerable margins for improvement, and a game philosophy that represents an advantage”.

Juve FC Says

We must be in the mix to win the league in the next campaign, having struggled to compete this season.

Napoli were the best team in the country this season and we understand why they won, but we must get back at the top in the next campaign.