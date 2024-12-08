Teun Koopmeiners finally opened his Juventus goal-scoring account, but it wasn’t enough to end the team’s winless run.

Bologna stunned the Allianz Stadium on Saturday by taking a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Dan Ndoye in the first half and Tommaso Pobega shortly after the break.

However, the Old Lady rallied back in the final 20 minutes, with Koopmeiners burying home a low drive after receiving a square ball from his captain Danilo.

This was the Dutchman’s first-ever goal since making his well-illustrated tranfer from Bergamo to Turin in the summer.

Samuel Mbangula then came off the bench to score a wonderful curler to restore parity and earn the Bianconeri an unsatisfying point. The home crowds at the Allianz Stadium made that clear with a chorus of boos at the final whistle.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

For his part, Koopmeiners agreed with the fans’ sensations, insisting he can’t be pleased with a goal at a time when his team extended its winless streak to four and is drifting away from the Top Four spots.