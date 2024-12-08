Teun Koopmeiners finally opened his Juventus goal-scoring account, but it wasn’t enough to end the team’s winless run.
Bologna stunned the Allianz Stadium on Saturday by taking a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Dan Ndoye in the first half and Tommaso Pobega shortly after the break.
However, the Old Lady rallied back in the final 20 minutes, with Koopmeiners burying home a low drive after receiving a square ball from his captain Danilo.
This was the Dutchman’s first-ever goal since making his well-illustrated tranfer from Bergamo to Turin in the summer.
Samuel Mbangula then came off the bench to score a wonderful curler to restore parity and earn the Bianconeri an unsatisfying point. The home crowds at the Allianz Stadium made that clear with a chorus of boos at the final whistle.
For his part, Koopmeiners agreed with the fans’ sensations, insisting he can’t be pleased with a goal at a time when his team extended its winless streak to four and is drifting away from the Top Four spots.
“Not just me, but the whole team performed well in the last 20 minutes. But we have to play the whole 90 minutes like that, because when we can attack with energy, we make passes forward and press in the right way in defense,” noted the former Atalanta man in his post-match press conference as published by the club’s official website.
“We must aim to play like we did in the last 20 minutes, that’s very important. We know that only 20 minutes is not enough, we have to control the game from start to finish.”
Koopmeiners also discussed his newly-found partnership with Dusan Vlahovic.
“Dusan is dangerous both outside and inside the box, I can also create an assist or a goal like today, it’s one of the many ways we can help the team. I can’t be happy just because of my goal, for me it’s important to win so I can’t be happy today.”
I am so impressed by him and Motta couldn’t have said it better.
Koop is ridiculously talented and is an example for young kids looking at the game. He is an all round TEAM player -vision, insight, skill, teamwork, I can’t give him enough credit!
We are really lucky to have him playing in the Juve kit!
Forza Juve!