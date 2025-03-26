Giovanni Galeone has taken a subtle swipe at Dusan Vlahovic as the striker continues to struggle at Juventus.

Vlahovic was a prolific goal scorer during his time at Fiorentina, yet since his move to Juventus, he has found it difficult to replicate the form he displayed at his previous club. Despite showing an impressive ability to find the net in the past, he has not been able to maintain the same level of consistency at the Allianz Stadium.

Although Vlahovic remains a capable goal scorer and has produced some exceptional finishes throughout his career, his technical skills, particularly his ball control, have often been called into question. For many supporters, this shortcoming would be overlooked if he were consistently delivering goals, but his performances as a lone striker have frequently left much to be desired.

The Serbian forward has struggled to adapt to Juventus’ system, and his lack of fluidity on the ball has made it difficult for him to be as effective as he was at Fiorentina. While some argue that the tactical setup at Juventus does not necessarily play to his strengths, others believe that his technical limitations have become more apparent at the highest level.

As things stand, Vlahovic is widely expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season, as he has yet to agree to a contract extension. The Bianconeri would prefer to keep him, but unless an agreement is reached, his departure appears inevitable. Amid this uncertainty, Galeone has openly criticised the striker.

As quoted by Calciomercato, Galeone remarked:

“I’ll just say this: from a million net per month to Vlahovic, perhaps the only Slav player – and I know what I’m talking about, I’ve loved them for 80 years – who can’t stop a ball: he just can’t. Who knows, now we’ll see with the arrival of Tudor.”

While his ball control may not be his strongest attribute, Vlahovic’s primary responsibility remains scoring goals. If he were delivering regularly, concerns about other aspects of his game would likely be dismissed. However, his inconsistency in front of goal has led to greater scrutiny of his overall performances.