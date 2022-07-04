“Can’t wait” Pogba sends a message to Juventus fans

Paul Pogba is almost certain to be a Juventus player this week and he could return to preseason training with the club within the next ten days, according to reports.

The midfielder’s return has sent positive messages to the Bianconeri fanbase and many of them cannot wait to see him in black and white again.

Pogba won a league title in every campaign he played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016 and he would be keen to continue from where he left off.

The Bianconeri haven’t announced his arrival yet, but the agreement is considered done.

The World Cup winner is now preparing to resume preseason training, and he teased about it in an Instagram post.

He posted some images of himself training alone and captioned it: “Can’t wait”

This has sent excitement to Juve fans, with many of them flooding his comments to show that.

The return of Pogba is one of the biggest stories of this transfer window and all eyes would be on him to see how he performs.

One reason he flopped at Manchester United was that he didn’t get the love and support he wanted.

Hopefully, he can get that at Juve and it should spur him on to deliver his finest for the Bianconeri again.