Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia | Group H, Matchday 3 | Friday, 26 June 2026 | Kick-off: 19:00 local (00:00 BST, 27 June)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, USA

Group H standings: Spain (4pts) | Uruguay (2pts) | Cape Verde (2pts) | Saudi Arabia (1pt)

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Both sides enter this fixture with their World Cup 2026 campaigns on the line. Cape Verde sit third in Group H on two points after draws with Spain (0-0) and Uruguay (2-2), and a win would almost certainly confirm their place in the last 32 on their World Cup debut. Saudi Arabia are fourth and bottom on one point following a draw with Uruguay and a 4-0 defeat to Spain, meaning anything less than victory could end their tournament. The winner has a strong chance of joining Spain in the knockout rounds; a draw would benefit Cape Verde and all but eliminate Saudi Arabia.

Verdict

Cape Verde are narrow favourites at 11/8 to claim a historic first World Cup win, and that price looks fair given their composed start to the tournament and Saudi Arabia’s heavy loss to Spain. With both sides carrying a genuine need for goals, backing Cape Verde to win and over 2.5 goals at the best available price offers the most compelling value in this Group H decider.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Match Preview

Cape Verde’s World Cup debut has been a story of defiance. Manager Rui Aguas has set his side up to frustrate and counter-attack, and two draws from two against Spain and Uruguay show these are not debutants to be dismissed lightly. Dailon Livramento was the standout in qualifying with four goals, and Cape Verde’s experience of playing against better-ranked opposition throughout their African qualifying campaign has clearly prepared them for this stage.

Saudi Arabia, under manager H. Renard, are facing a crisis of confidence after conceding four goals to Spain without reply. The Green Falcons have six World Cup appearances to their name and a best finish of the Round of 16 at the 1994 tournament, but this campaign has so far been a struggle for goals and defensive solidity. Their sole tournament strike came from defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Salem Al-Dawsari, their most experienced attacking threat with 109 caps and 27 international goals, needs to step forward in a game Saudi Arabia simply cannot afford to draw.

This fixture has the hallmarks of a tense, stretched affair. Cape Verde will look to stay compact and spring on the break, while Saudi Arabia must attack with intent and leave space that Cape Verde’s quick forwards can exploit. The side that imposes their tempo early in Houston is likely to dictate the outcome.

Team Form

Cape Verde – Last 5

Uruguay (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Bermuda (N): Lost 0-3 (Friendly)

Serbia (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Finland (N): Drew 1-1 (FIFA Series)

Cape Verde’s two World Cup draws are the results that matter here. Holding Spain to a goalless stalemate and then matching Uruguay blow for blow in a 2-2 thriller shows Rui Aguas’s side can compete at this level. The heavy pre-tournament friendly loss to Bermuda can be set aside as a preparation anomaly rather than a reflection of their genuine capability.

Saudi Arabia – Last 5

Spain (A): Lost 0-4 (FIFA World Cup)

Uruguay (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Senegal (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Puerto Rico (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Ecuador (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Saudi Arabia’s form picture is concerning. The 4-0 defeat to Spain followed a modest draw with Uruguay, and their pre-tournament results offered little confidence, with a loss to Ecuador and a blank against Senegal. Wins over lower-ranked opposition have flattered the overall record, and Renard’s side have looked short of both creativity and defensive organisation when tested by quality opponents.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia have never previously met in any competitive or friendly fixture, making this a genuinely novel Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia head to head encounter. With no historical data to draw upon, the form book and group standings become the primary indicators, and on current evidence Cape Verde hold a slight edge heading into this third group game.

Team News

Cape Verde carry no notable injury concerns into this fixture based on available information. The squad that navigated draws against Spain and Uruguay appears fit and available, with Rui Aguas expected to name a similar starting eleven. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, at 40 years old and with 86 caps, remains a totemic presence between the posts on Cape Verde’s historic World Cup debut. Kevin Pina and Helio Varela have each scored once in the tournament and are likely to retain their places in midfield.

Saudi Arabia have no confirmed absences reported, but the psychological toll of the 4-0 defeat to Spain may prompt Renard to consider changes. Firas Al-Buraikan leads Saudi Arabia’s recent scoring charts, while Salem Al-Dawsari remains the figurehead of their attacking play. The Green Falcons will need a significant improvement in their defensive shape if they are to avoid further goals against a Cape Verde side that showed its attacking ability with two goals against Uruguay.

Predicted Lineups

Cape Verde Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Logan Costa, Roberto Lopes, Stopira; Telmo Arcanjo, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Livramento, Gilson Benchimol

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Saudi Arabia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Musab Al-Juwayr; Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle between Cape Verde’s disciplined midfield block and Saudi Arabia’s wide attacking outlets shapes this game most. Cape Verde’s midfield pairing of Kevin Pina and Deroy Duarte limited both Spain and Uruguay from finding their rhythm through the middle, forcing play wide. Salem Al-Dawsari, who carries the weight of Saudi Arabia’s attacking ambition with 109 caps and 27 international goals, will look to exploit the spaces behind Cape Verde’s full-backs. If Cape Verde’s defensive structure holds its shape and denies Al-Dawsari the room to cut inside, Saudi Arabia’s route to goal becomes considerably more difficult, and Cape Verde’s direct attacking threat through Dailon Livramento becomes all the more dangerous on the counter.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Cape Verde to Win @ 11/8

Cape Verde have shown they are organised, resilient, and capable of scoring at this World Cup. Back-to-back group stage draws against Spain and Uruguay demonstrate a tactical solidity that Saudi Arabia, beaten 4-0 in their last outing, look ill-equipped to break down. At 11/8 with leading operators, Cape Verde represent fair value to claim a historic maiden World Cup win.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Saudi Arabia must score to progress, which means Renard’s side will leave spaces in behind. Cape Verde scored twice against Uruguay and have the forward threat to hurt an exposed defence. With Cape Verde also vulnerable to conceding when pushed back, a game with three or more goals is a reasonable expectation at evens.

Scorer Market: Dailon Livramento to Score Anytime

Livramento was Cape Verde’s standout performer in qualifying with four goals, and he has carried that threat into the tournament. With Saudi Arabia needing to commit forward, space will open for Cape Verde’s most potent attacker. Check leading operators for the best available price on Livramento to score at any point during the match.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Accumulator Tip: Cape Verde Win + Over 2.5 Goals

Combining Cape Verde to win with over 2.5 goals in the match offers a stronger return and reflects the most likely game narrative: a Cape Verde win driven by an open, goal-laden contest as Saudi Arabia press for the result they need. This two-leg Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia acca represents the best constructed Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia bet builder approach for this fixture.

Odds Across Operators

Best available prices for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia betting odds from leading operators at time of writing:

Cape Verde Win – 11/8

Draw – 11/4

Saudi Arabia Win – 2/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Odds sourced from leading operators and correct at time of writing. Always check for the best available price before placing any bet.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia is live in the UK on ITV and ITVX, with kick-off at midnight BST on Friday 26 June / Saturday 27 June 2026. The match is played at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, which hosts seven World Cup 2026 fixtures across the tournament. Free-to-air coverage means the fixture is widely accessible for UK viewers without a subscription.

How to Bet on Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

For those looking to back their Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia picks, here is a straightforward guide to placing a bet:

Open an account with a licensed and regulated operator. Complete identity verification as required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and find Group H fixtures. Select Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia from the match listings. Choose your market, whether match result, goals, or a Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia bet builder. Enter your stake and review your selection before confirming. Check the best available price across operators before submitting to ensure you get the strongest return.

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