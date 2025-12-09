Kenan Yildiz is an exceptionally talented player who often delivers strong performances whenever he features for Juventus. Despite his quality, there is a growing sense that the attacker is currently performing below the high expectations placed upon him. The men in black and white regard him as their most important player, which is why securing him on a new contract remains a priority for the club.

Yildiz has shown impressive form over recent seasons and continues to develop, with much of his talent still considered raw. There is confidence that he will improve further, yet there is also a real possibility that Juventus may not unlock his full potential if he is not deployed in a role that maximises his strengths.

Concerns Over Positioning

Speculation continues to circle regarding Yildiz’s future, but for now, Luciano Spalletti must focus on extracting the best from the Turkiye international. In the match against Napoli, the manager opted to use him as a false nine, a decision that has prompted discussion about how best to utilise his creativity and technical ability.

Some observers believe that the role does not suit him and that he would flourish more naturally with greater freedom on the pitch. This debate reflects a broader concern that playing him out of position risks hindering his development at a pivotal stage of his career.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Capello’s Tactical View

Fabio Capello has offered his own perspective on the matter, arguing that Yildiz requires a different tactical approach. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said, “I’ve never played like that; I’ve always had two forwards. Yildiz is one of those players who need to be left free, like all quality and creative players. Sure, he has to get back into position when you lose the ball, but then he needs to have the license to create. Sunday wasn’t the right situation, against such a strong and determined team that impressed me.”

Capello’s view reinforces the belief that Juventus must carefully consider how Yildiz is used if they hope to see his full potential realised.