Retired Italian football manager Fabio Capello reveals the reasons that prompted Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri to pursue Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Rossoneri are currently searching the market for a new centre-forward after parting ways with Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham, leaving Santiago Gimenez as their solitary marksman.

In recent weeks, Vlahovic emerged as Milan’s top target, and the feeling is reciprocal, as the Serbian also favours this destination over others, including Manchester United.

For their part, Juventus are hoping that their rivals’ interest in the 25-year-old materialises, as their only desire is to part ways with their player and chop his incredibly hefty salary off the books.

Milan identify Dusan Vlahovic as their priority target

During their time together in Turin, many things were said and written about the rapport between Vlahovic and Allegri, with many blaming the latter for the striker’s stalled development following his move from Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, the Livorno native has been the striker’s main sponsor at Milanello, as he relishes a reunion with his old pupil.

Hence, Capello insists that Allegri want Vlahovic at his disposal as he deems his characteristics ideal for his playing style.

“It’s certainly not on a whim; Allegri is not that kind of coach,” said the former Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid manager in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“Instead, I believe Max is convinced he needs an out-and-out striker who operates well in the box, rather than a ball collector.

Allegri believes Vlahovic can be the missing piece at Milan

“Dusan struggled to communicate with his teammates at Juve, but if he gets a good ball, he knows what he’s doing. The Livorno-born coach probably thinks the Rossoneri are already capable of developing their play and just need a reliable striker to convert those chances into goals.

“We should remember that the Serbian is only 25 years old. He hasn’t yet reached the peak of his physical and mental maturity. Milan, thanks to his ups and downs at Juve, can sign him on favourable terms. We’re still talking about a significant investment, but if Dusan were to return to his Fiorentina form, the Rossoneri would have pulled off a major coup.”

Vlahovic’s contract will expire next summer, so Juventus have set their asking price at €20 million.