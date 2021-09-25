Capello and Barzagli offer their take on Dybala’s status at Juventus

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month, Paulo Dybala now has a larger role to play at Juventus. The Argentine is now the De Facto leader of the attack, with the department being consisted of younger players – the likes of Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean and Dejan Kulusevski.

Moreover, Max Allegri decided the relieve Leonardo Bonucci from his vice-captain duties, and La Joya has been wearing the armband in Giorgio Chiellini’s absence.

In 2017/18, the striker was in his most prolific form, scoring 26 goals for his club, and former Juventus manager, Fabio Capello, believes that the player needs to have a strong team behind him to replicate such figures.

“The most important aspect is that Dybala is physically well in order not to experience a troubled season like the last one. If he is fit, he has such quality and creativity that he can guarantee something different for Juve,” said the former England manager in an interview with Tuttosport via ILBianconero.

“Dybala can provide goals and assists, but also decisive plays and goals from free-kicks and penalties. In order to repeat the 26 goals of his best season, however, he also needs the team, as he can’t do it on his own.”

On the other hand, Dybala’s former Juventus teammate, Andrea Barzagli, believes that the Argentine should have the ball at his feet at the most decisive moments in the match.

“I expect Juventus to drag along. The team has all the potential to succeed. Dybala’s leap in quality does not only involve numbers, which in any case weighs on him because It’s not easy to drop from 20 goals per season to just 10,” said the retired defender also in an interview with Tuttosport via ILBianconero.

“But it is important that Paulo drags the youngest players during the match by asking for the ball in the important moments of the match.”