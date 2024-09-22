Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello suggests Thiago Motta is finding it hard to cope at Juventus without the services of Joshua Zirkzee.

The two men forged a brilliant collaboration during their time together at Bologna in the previous two campaigns.

The Dutch striker became fundamental for the coach’s tactics, especially in the unconventional way in which he interpreted the striker role.

On the other hand, Motta has now found a more classic centre-back forward in Dusan Vlahovic upon his arrival in Turin.

The Serbian bomber has started in all six of the club’s competitive fixtures thus far this season. But aside from a brace against Hellas Verona, he hasn’t been prolific in front of goal.

Motta even decided to haul him off at halftime in last night’s stalemate against Napoli following an ineffective first half, replacing him with Timothy Weah.

For his part, Capello feels Motta is missing a striker in Zirkzee’s mold, as Vlahovic isn’t able to function in the same manner.

“Vlahovic is not Zirkzee, he is a penalty-box bomber and not an exceptional maneuverer,” explained the former Juventus and Real Madrid coach in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“So Thiago tried Weah as a striker, but then he found himself without men in the box when Napoli dropped back and he had to make the difference in the last sixteen meters on the crosses that rained down in the middle.

“The Bianconeri are still too slow in circulating the ball and have little quality in the final third.”