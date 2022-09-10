Fabio Capello
Capello backs Allegri and says Juventus did well against PSG

September 10, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Fabio Capello has backed Juventus for success under Max Allegri and he thinks they performed well in their 2-1 loss to PSG in midweek.

The Bianconeri have made an inconsistent start to this season and they have to do better.

This is because they ended the last campaign without a trophy and they will not want that to be the case in this campaign.

Their fans will also want a good run in Champions League even if they don’t win the trophy.

But they started their campaign in it with that defeat and now they have to win their next matches against Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Capello believes they are doing okay because their players trust Max Allegri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus’ debut in the Champions League was not a disappointment. We knew the strength of PSG, like that of Bayern. Monaco. I say that with the PSG Allegri he has shown that the team believes in him. And with this, I said how I think…”

Juve FC Says

We have not made the best of starts to this term, but we remain one of the top clubs in Europe and this is just the beginning of the season.

There are many more matches to play and we will hit form at the right time.

