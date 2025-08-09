Juventus’ summer transfer activity has attracted significant attention, with former manager Fabio Capello urging caution before passing judgment on their business so far. The club has been active in reshaping the squad under new boss Igor Tudor, but according to Capello, it remains a work in progress with almost a month left in the transfer window.

A Summer of Adjustments for Juventus

The Bianconeri have made a number of changes to their roster in recent weeks, with the aim of giving Tudor the most competitive squad possible for the upcoming season. Juventus are determined to challenge for silverware, yet they face strong competition from domestic rivals who have already completed some impressive signings.

While supporters are eager to see high-profile arrivals in Turin, the club has so far opted for a more measured approach. There have been no blockbuster additions, but there is confidence that if the current players perform to their potential, the team can still compete at the highest level. With pre-season preparations continuing, the focus remains on improving fitness, tactical understanding, and squad depth ahead of the new campaign.

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

Capello Urges Patience in Judging Transfer Business

Capello, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, emphasised that it is premature to draw firm conclusions about Juventus’ market dealings at this stage. He noted that the club must first recover some of the resources spent in the previous season before reinvesting in the current transfer window. In his view, assessing the quality of their transfer business now would be unfair, as much can change before the market closes.

The Italian coach’s comments echo a sentiment shared by many football observers, that successful squad building requires not only the acquisition of new talent but also the careful integration of those players into the team. Juventus may yet complete important deals before the deadline, and the performance of new signings will be crucial in determining whether this summer is considered a success.