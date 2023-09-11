After the first three rounds of the season, Milan and Inter are leading the Serie A charts after taking off on a bright note.

For their part, defending champions Napoli suffered an upset at the hands of Lazio in their last outing but remain a bona fide contender for the Scudetto title.

But what about Juventus? Can the Turin-based club resurrect itself and reclaim its lost throne?

According to the club’s former manager Fabio Capello, Juventus are capable of clinching the league title, but their chances rest on the condition of Paul Pogba.

The former England coach believes that the lack of European football can give an edge to the Bianconeri. Nonetheless, the French midfielder’s presence is a necessity if the club wishes to compete for the Scudetto.

‘Napoli still need to find themselves while Juventus are also in the running,” said Capello in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Juve aren’t playing in any European competition which can help their cause. But their chances depend on Pogba’s recovery.”

Sadly for the 30-year-old, he has spent the vast majority of last season on the treatment table. He only managed to make a single start, and it ended with an injury in the 20th minute.

Pogba also sustained a slight knock during his second-half cameo against Empoli, but fortunately, tests ruled out an injury.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s physical condition remains a major concern for the club, with many questioning whether he can ever be a protagonist on the top level ever again and offer his contributions on a consistent stretch, uninterrupted by injuries.