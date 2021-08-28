Capello cites Champions League failures as the reason behind Ronaldo’s departure

In a matter of days, or perhaps weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo will slowly but surely fade away from the headlines when it comes to Juventus news. However, this day is yet to come, and we can still expect the Portuguese to be the main topic of discussion in Italy following his shocking return to Manchester United.

On Friday, the Red Devils announced the return of their former star who brought numerous trophies to Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

The former Real Madrid man had one contractual year left with the Old Lady. Whilst some expected him to remain for one last season, the situation escalated in a sudden manner starting from Sunday’s Serie A opener against Udinese, all the way to Friday.

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has been critical of the 36-year-old in the past – especially following his performance against Porto in the Champions League last season – but he feels that the player simply gave up on the club.

“If we think about it, he has his own logic. Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home. Manchester United launched him and United will close his career or will experience a splendid sunset in any case,” the former England manager told la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“This departure will surely resizes our Serie A. It also happened in La Liga with the departure of Messi. Look at it closely, it is the summer that has upset some balances. The two champions who have marked the history of the game have changed the air.

“Serie A has lost another piece of charm, but I always trust in the drive for success at the European Championship and in giving space for young people. Football is in eternal movement.

“I think Ronaldo has made his assessments on the current Juventus. In his vision, I suppose, today’s Juve obviously does not have the strength to impose themselves internationally. After three years of unsuccessful assault on the Champions League this could probably have been one of the reasons.