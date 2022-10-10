Capello compares Allegri’s second Juventus stint to his Milan return

While many believe that a football manager must never return to an old accommodation that witnessed his success, coaches tend to disregard the notion, with the sense of nostalgia being too strong to resist.

For instance, Max Allegri could have joined Real Madrid in 2021, but instead, he opted to make a return to Juventus, the same club that sent him packing two years earlier.

And while the Italian’s first tenure in Turin was marked by domestic dominance, his second spell has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Bianconeri unable to compete with the top sides in Serie A, let alone in Europe.

For his part, Fabio Capello sees the similarities between Allegri’s second Juventus stint and his own return to Milan.

The 76-year-old found success with the Rossoneri during his first spell between 1991 and 1996. After spending a lone campaign at Real Madrid, Capello returned to the San Siro in the hopes of changing the club’s fortunes, but to no avail.

“It seems to me that Allegri is experiencing the same issues I endured when I returned to Milan,” said the former Juventus manager during his appearance on Sky Sport via TuttoJuve.

“You can see that things are not going well and he’s unable to heal the team.

“I couldn’t obtain certain things from some players who had given me everything just two years earlier.”