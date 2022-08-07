Capello compares AS Roma’s new signing to Locatelli

Fabio Capello has compared AS Roma’s new signing Georginio Wijnaldum to Juventus man, Manuel Locatelli.

The Dutchman has just arrived in Serie A on loan from PSG as Jose Mourinho continues to bolster his squad.

His arrival means Roma now has a squad that is perhaps as strong as that of Juve.

Capello believes they will be among the top clubs in Italy this season and he thinks Wijnaldum is a similar player to Locatelli.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “One of those midfielders who are good at verticalizing right away that Mourinho likes. In some ways, he looks a bit like Juve’s Locatelli, and I have great esteem for this player.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli was not as good as we expected him to be last season and this campaign is the perfect time for him to change that.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in Italy and Juve gives him a unique chance to showcase his talents to the world.

There is a lot of expectation on him in this campaign and he must be prepared to step up his game and help us win trophies.

He would be tasked with ensuring Juve’s midfield improves on its lacklustre performance from the last campaign.