Nico Paz and Kenan Yildiz are currently two of the most promising young talents in Italian football. Juventus have invested significant effort in developing Yildiz, who has emerged as one of the most reliable attackers in European football. The club views him as their latest rising star, and fans and pundits alike have drawn comparisons between him and former Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Yildiz continues to progress well under Juventus’ guidance, demonstrating technical ability, vision, and composure in attack. At the same time, Nico Paz has established himself as a top prospect destined for a long career at Real Madrid. The Spanish club, which sold him to Como, retains confidence in his development and may soon activate its buy-back clause, potentially as early as next summer.

Yildiz’s Development at Juventus

Under Juventus’ system, Yildiz has honed his dribbling skills, one-on-one ability, and overall tactical awareness. His performances have been crucial in several key games, and he has demonstrated a maturity beyond his years. The Bianconeri see him as an integral part of their youth development plans, with the aim of shaping him into a player capable of contributing at the highest level in Serie A and European competitions.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Capello’s Comparison of the Youngsters

Fabio Capello has recently compared both players, highlighting their respective strengths. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: “Both have great technique; perhaps the Juventus player has a greater ability to use both feet compared to the Argentine, who mainly relies on his excellent left foot. Compared to him, the Turk has more dribbling ability; he’s dangerous in one-on-one situations and has excellent vision and finishing skills. He sees both the play and the goal well, and performs better as a winger who can cut inside towards the centre of the pitch.”

Capello’s remarks underline the different qualities each player brings to the pitch. While Yildiz impresses with his versatility and attacking intelligence, Paz has consistently shown technical excellence and leadership at Como. Both youngsters are expected to continue developing to a high level.