Italian coach Fabio Capello has drawn a comparison between Juventus’ defensive approach and that of Manchester City, stating that even the Premier League champions employ a defensive style when necessary.

Juventus has gained a reputation for being one of the most defensively oriented teams in Europe, largely due to Max Allegri’s preference for a safety-first approach in defence.

The Bianconeri focus on counter-attacks while maintaining a solid defensive structure, and they are often content to let their opponents control possession in their matches.

While this style of play has received criticism and led to scrutiny of Allegri, Capello believes that even Manchester City employs a defensive approach when the situation calls for it in certain games.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I saw a team, Fiorentina, who tried to attack, but didn’t find any space and probably suffered from the absence of an imaginative, unpredictable player. And another, Juventus, who played an excellent defensive performance by exploiting the characteristics of their centre-backs.

“Even City, who likes to attack a lot and with many men, defends further back when needed. In the Champions League final they did it for 25 minutes against Inter.”

Juve FC Says

In football, what people remember or talk about is results and the number of trophies that a team wins.

The match might be boring, but in the end, no one remembers who played better. Instead, they all focus on who won.

As long as we keep winning and end the campaign as league winners, we will have fans who will support us.