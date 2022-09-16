Capello continues to back a Juventus title challenge

Juventus has made a poor start to this season, considering that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Max Allegri’s men had been tipped to start this campaign very well, and it seemed they will when they beat Sassuolo in their first game.

However, only a single win came afterwards and Juve lost their opening two games in the Champions League.

In Serie A, they have been unable to beat the likes of Sampdoria and Salernitana, which is a clear sign they are not in good shape.

But the former Italian manager, Fabio Capello, continues to back them for a place in the title race.

He admits they have dropped some points, but insists they remain one club that can win the title.

Tuttojuve quotes him saying:

“Juve? In the league they are missing the two points they have won on the pitch and that they took away. With those he would be fine, but Serie A is long and competitive: Allegri will fight for the title with Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma. In Europe everything is more complicated.”

Juve FC Says

We have made a poor start to this term, but it is still too early to count us out of the running to win the title.

The clubs above us on the league standings haven’t been very consistent either, so we have a good chance of returning to the top of the league table before this season ends.