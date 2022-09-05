Capello defends Allegri but expects much more from Juventus

Fabio Capello insists Juventus is still as close to the top of the Serie A table as possible, but he knows they must do better.

Juve has two wins and three draws from their opening five league games of the season.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without winning a single trophy and they would be desperate to change that by the end of this term.

They have work to do to achieve that, and they have started on it in this campaign.

Juve has dropped points against Sampdoria, AS Roma and Fiorentina in the opening weeks of the term and they must do more to achieve success, but Capello says they are still within touching distance of the top.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I looked at the standings, with all the criticisms he is receiving, he is still two points from first place. Think if he played well. It is a team to be built, there are no important players who make the difference. Allegri does not yet have the players available.

“Juve cannot play in this way: they made a good first half, McKennie had the opportunity to score and then they conceded him. Allegri has to do something more. “

Juve FC Says

We have not started this season as fast as we should, but there is no need to panic yet.

There are still 33 matches to play in the league and we will certainly win more.

However, we could also keep underperforming until the end of the year if we do not work on the issues holding us back from killing teams off.