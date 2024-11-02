Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello urges his former employers Juventus and Milan to put their act together before it’s too late.

The two clubs have been enduring underwhelming starts to the season, especially the Rossoneri who have already suffered five defeats between the Serie A and the Champions League.

While the Bianconeri remain unbeaten in the league, their recent displays have been far from convincing. The team has been lacking goals after losing Gleison Bremer to a devastating ACL injury, as his teammates haven’t been able to fill the gap caused by his absence.

Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic and company haven’t always delivered the goods upfront, while the midfield has yet to operate as a well-oiled machine under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

Therefore, Capello insists that Juventus and Milan must try to find their balance and start collecting points, as Champions League qualification is hanging in the balance.

“Juventus and Milan must get it moving or they risk a Champions League spot for next season,” argued the 78-year-old in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve.

“With the competition that is emerging in this first part of the campaign, the race for the Champions League for the two big teams seems anything but a foregone conclusion.”

The Top Four clubs in the Serie A standings will certainly qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season. Moreover, a fifth club could get entry as is the case this season, depending on the results of Italian clubs across all European tournaments.

But in the meantime, Juventus find themselves outside the UCL zone. They begin the weekend sixth in the table after dropping points against Parma on Wednesday, which allowed Atalanta, Fiorentina and Lazio to surpass them in the table.

The Bianconeri will be looking to climb their way back beginning with a win over Udinese on Saturday.