Juventus has managed to stay in close pursuit of Inter Milan in the Serie A title race, keeping the Nerazzurri under pressure. Despite Inter’s status as the best team on paper and their aspirations to dominate the league this season, Juventus has refused to allow them to run away with the title.

Last season, Napoli was the dominant force in Italy, finishing as the clear best team in the league. Inter had hoped to emulate that success in the current campaign, but Juventus has remained a formidable contender, staying in close proximity to the league leaders.

Although Juventus may not have started the season as favorites for the title, their superb form has allowed them to challenge for the top spot. According to Fabio Capello, this sustained performance by Max Allegri’s team could put pressure on Inter and create an opportunity for Juventus to compete for and potentially win the Serie A title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter and Juve are both equipped to win the title. The Nerazzurri could lose some of the grit and determination they have shown so far due to all the praise they give them, including me. In these cases, it may happen that you fall asleep. However, it is unlikely to happen to Juve, Allegri is always on the ball. I thought they could count on the market, but instead, they fish internally”

Juve FC Says

Everyone knows they have to take us seriously when we are in a title race, as is the case now, but we must not get carried away and have to stay focused on winning.